Sienna Gestion Sells 2,090 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sienna Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Sienna Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $825.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $660.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $625.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $767.52 and its 200 day moving average is $796.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

