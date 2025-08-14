Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of W.R. Berkley worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 2.0%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

