Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,248 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9%

ISRG stock opened at $482.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.