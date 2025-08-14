Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $305,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $634.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.11. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.