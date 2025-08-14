American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AXP opened at $307.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.