Target (NYSE:TGT) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.81.

Target stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 47,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,885 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

