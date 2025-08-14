Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1,934.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $130,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 318.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 56,460.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $370.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

