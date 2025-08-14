Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,640 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.