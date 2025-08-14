OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,704,000 after purchasing an additional 256,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $745,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,422,000 after purchasing an additional 210,662 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $470.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $509.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

