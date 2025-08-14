Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

