iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

