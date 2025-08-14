Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

