Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – August 13th

Tesla, Baidu, Shell, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, Vale, and QuantumScape are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components for electric cars, trucks, and related vehicles. They also include firms involved in battery production, charging infrastructure, and software systems specific to electric mobility. Investors buy these stocks in hopes of capitalizing on the growth of the electric transportation market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 45,222,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,210,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $198.75 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,879. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 4,227,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 12,069,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,925,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 12,152,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,903,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.74. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,258,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,566,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 4.43. QuantumScape has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Featured Articles