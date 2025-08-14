Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – August 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, Albemarle, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of prescription drugs, vaccines and other healthcare products. Their value tends to fluctuate based on factors like clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or rejections, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy. Investors often consider them both growth-oriented—due to breakthrough therapies—and defensive, given the steady demand for medical treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $18.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $643.82. 8,200,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,853. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $774.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.34. The company has a market cap of $610.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. 8,745,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,251. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

