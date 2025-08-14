Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 379 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $522.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

