American Money Management LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $562.53 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $566.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

