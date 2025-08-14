Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.666. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

