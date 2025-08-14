Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 7,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 797,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,859 shares of company stock worth $7,908,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $482.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

