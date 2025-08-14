Sienna Gestion Sells 2,687 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sienna Gestion decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

