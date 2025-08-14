Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

