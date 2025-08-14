McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $268.50 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

