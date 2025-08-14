OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 48,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

