Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 11,060 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 3.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $67,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of APH opened at $109.75 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.