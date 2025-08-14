Dagco Inc. Purchases Shares of 110 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $435.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

