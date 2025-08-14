NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $309.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

