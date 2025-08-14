Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $183,837,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

NYSE V opened at $342.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $628.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.74 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

