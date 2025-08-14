Dagco Inc. Acquires Shares of 325 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

