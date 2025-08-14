Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

