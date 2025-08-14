Sienna Gestion Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sienna Gestion decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day moving average of $259.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

