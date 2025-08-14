Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $278.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

