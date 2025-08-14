Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

