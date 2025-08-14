Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5%

FI stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

