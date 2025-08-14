Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

