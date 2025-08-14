EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1%

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.