Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of VTV opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.