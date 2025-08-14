Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VTV opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.