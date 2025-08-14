Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6%

SYK stock opened at $378.84 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $328.24 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

