Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $17,290,987.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,481,244 shares in the company, valued at $157,580,026,389.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,904,530 shares of company stock worth $445,006,069 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

