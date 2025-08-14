Sei Investments Co. Purchases 485 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Pool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.00. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.