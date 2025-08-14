Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $408.38 and last traded at $406.77, with a volume of 983604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cummins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

