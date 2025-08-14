Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

PG stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.