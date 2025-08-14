Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,223 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of lululemon athletica worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dnca Finance increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $200.49 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day moving average of $289.57.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

