Rafael Sotomayor Sells 2,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $259.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

