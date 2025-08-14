Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Acquires 17,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

