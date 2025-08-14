Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

