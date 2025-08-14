Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $47,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,426.83 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,505.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,412.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

