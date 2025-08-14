Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 58.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $42,950,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $327.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.71 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.