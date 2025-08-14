American Money Management LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

