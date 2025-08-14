Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 269,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 852,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.