National Pension Service Has $154.32 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,862 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.28% of Carrier Global worth $154,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

