Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

